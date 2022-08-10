Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Galaxy Surfactants on Wednesday reported a 30.72 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ending June 30 at Rs 100.4 crore compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The performance surfactants and specialty care products manufacturer's PAT stood at Rs 76.8 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Total revenue of the company rose by 39.23 per cent to Rs 1,156.9 crore compared to Rs 830.9 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

“The first quarter of FY23, has been a strong quarter for us. While materialization of demand side risks did impact our volumes adversely, a healthy mix and leveraging on emerging opportunities ensured the highest profitability in this quarter," Galaxy Surfactants Managing Director U Shekhar said.

As stated previously, FY23 will be all about managing supply as well as demand side risks, while supply side factors did improve in this quarter, they are yet to revert to the pre-pandemic levels, he noted.

"The inflationary scenario globally combined with the deterioration of macro factors of a few countries severely impacted the mass categories which in turn impacted our performance surfactant volumes adversely. The energy crisis in Europe and the impending slowdown remain a cause of worry and risk for our specialty care products going ahead," he added.

Shares of the company on Wednesday closed at Rs 3,209.10, up 1.83 per cent on BSE.

