New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Digital tech firm InnoServ Group on Friday said it has raised funding from Ganesh Natarajan-led 5F World.

The funding, financial details of which were not disclosed, will also see Natarajan - an IT industry veteran - joining InnoServ's advisory board.

As part of its growth strategy, InnoServ aims to strengthen its capabilities across digital stack, a statement said.

The company is strongly focused on building communities and media platforms in academia, healthcare, HR and global entrepreneurs, sales and marketers community.

Founded in 2013, InnoServ Group employs over 130 professionals and has offices in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi and Dubai.

“Over the last eight years Innoserv has rapidly grown to emerge as among the leading digital consulting firms in India. Strengthening leadership and global expansion are the two key focus areas we the group looks to scale even further and expand into related areas," Ramachandran Gopalakrishna, Chairman of Innoserv Group, said.

He added that the investment and the coming onboard of Natarajan is a shot in the arm for the group.

We look forward to his advice and guidance in our leap to the next phase of growth.”

Rahul Jain, MD of InnoServ Group, said Natarajan's advice will be valuable as the company looks at series A growth capital to fuel its aggressive growth and global expansion plans.

