Karimnagar (Telangana), Jan 15 (PTI) A gang of four broke into an ATM in Korutla, a town in Jagtial district of Telangana, in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the gang lifted the cash and the alarm went off. Soon, a police patrol rushed to the scene and rammed their vehicle into the gang's car. Yet, the robber did not stop, but threw the cash away on the road and sped away, said the police.

Currency notes totalling Rs 19 lakh were recovered, said Jagtial Deputy Superintendent of Police R Prakash. Efforts were on to catch the gang, he added.

