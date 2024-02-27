Saharanpur (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A gangster in this district allegedly killed a 32-year-old man by slitting his throat and escaped, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that during a minor dispute with Savez, a resident of Pipaltala Mohalla under Rampur Maniharan police station area, gangster Mutanjir slit his throat with a knife.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

Jain said the family took him to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

He added that Savez's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Also Read | Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video).

Efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)