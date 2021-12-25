Thanjavur, Dec 25 (PTI): About 100 kg of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh has been seized from a house at nearby Karambai and four persons arrested in this connection, police said.

Also Read | Vivo V23 Pro To Be India’s First Colour Changing Smartphone: Report.

Also Read | Oppo K9x With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Unveiled; Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

Acting on a tip off that the narcotic was kept hidden in the house, a special team, led by two Sub-Inspectors, raided the house and effected the seizure.

One of those arrested was from Odisha, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)