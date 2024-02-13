Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday took part in the BJP's nationwide 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan' in his home constituency in Jammu and Kashmir and said the campaign is aimed at reaching the last man in the queue.

He said the mantra drives the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's spirit of service to citizens of the country.

Singh, a minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office, held meetings with public representatives, local people and women in Barnoti block of Nagrota panchayat. He also addressed students of the Government Higher Secondary School at Budhi in Kathua district, which is part of his home constituency Udhampur.

The public interactions were part of the campaign during which Singh spent time with the local populace.

"The campaign is part of the Modi government's approach of reaching the last man in the last queue. This mantra drives the government's spirit of service to citizens of India," he said.

The minister said the development of the country can be achieved by ensuring the development of the poor, farmers, women and youngsters.

"It is with this spirit that the Modi government has been working for the last nearly 10 years," he said.

Addressing the students, the minister encouraged them to tap the potential of the internet and social media to give a fillip to their learning and start-up potential.

The minister urged the school administration to introduce ‘Atal Tinkering labs' to foster curiosity, creativity and imagination in young minds.

In the same vein, he suggested that the students take up a career in agri-startups.

