Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) Technical textiles manufacturer Garware Technical Fibres on Thursday reported a marginal increase of 1.3 per cent in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 53.9 crore during the quarter ended March.

The company's consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 53.2 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Garware Technical Fibres (formerly Garware-Wall Ropes) said in a statement.

Net sales rose by 6.2 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 356.3 crore compared to Rs 335.4 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the PAT increased by 4 per cent to Rs 164.8 crore. In the year-ago period, it stood at Rs 158.4 crore.

Net sales of the company increased by 15 per cent to Rs 1,189.4 crore in FY22. In the year-ago period, it was at Rs 1,034.6 crore.

"Stellar performance of international business continues at a double digit growth with strong performance in aquaculture cages and sports sectors in the fourth quarter.

"Both categories grew in strong double digits with all parts of the international business performing well despite the issues of global supply chain disruption - container availability and high ocean freight cost," Garware Technical Fibres CMD Vayu Garware said.

He said the cash conversion cycle which was taking longer in HI and the third quarter of FY22 due to global supply chain disruption has improved a little in the later part of the fourth quarter.

"However, we still have a lot of international deliveries in transit to our subsidiary in Chile against orders, which are eliminated for sales and profit in the consolidated financial statements," he said.

Despite a challenging environment in FY22 with high inflationary headwinds and global supply chain disruption, we have delivered about 9 per cent growth in operating EBITDA with the strength of products and solutions with high value propositions and strong brands, he noted.

"Whereas PAT growth has been lower at 4 per cent due to lower other income which was impacted by mark-to-market valuation of treasury investments," he added.

