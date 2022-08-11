Coimbatore, Aug 11 (PTI) A blast in a gas pipeline being laid here by Indian Oil Corporation as part of supplying cooking gas to households created panic, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Vivo V25 Series India Launch Set for August 17, 2022.

Also Read | Microsoft Open Sources Its 1,500 3D Emojis for Creators.

Members of the public ran helter-skelter following the explosion on the Thaneerpandal-Vilankurichi Road. Preliminary inquiry revealed a leakage in the pipeline while officials were testing the flow of gas caused the blast, said the police. Vehicular traffic was disrupted owing to the incident, they said adding further investigations are on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)