New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Edtech Platform Geekster has raised USD 1.30 million (about Rs 10 crore) in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures, the company said on Wednesday.

The funding round saw Japan-based MyNavi Corporation participating as a new investor.

Also Read | Britain's Inflation Hits Fresh 40-Year High as Fuel, Food Prices Surge.

Existing investors We Founder Circle and Ah Ventures also participated in the round.

"The fund raised will be primarily utilized towards expanding the team. A part of the raised investment will also be exhausted in expanding the portfolio of offerings, adding new programs, and building scalable learning & hiring platforms," the statement said.

Also Read | Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Geekster focuses on developing programming skills in students and making them work-ready for aspirational tech jobs. The startup claims that it does not charge any fee from the student until they land a well-paying job.

With this fundraise, Geekster aims to make a million students work-ready in the next five years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)