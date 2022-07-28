Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to amend Rajasthan Minor Mineral Concession Rules.

With the amendment, proper mining of minerals will be done in a scientific and environment-friendly manner and the economy of the state will get a boost, a release has said.

As per the amended rules, the period of mining leases/quarry licenses of minor minerals will be extended from March 31, 2025, to March 31, 2040, subject to payment of a certain premium.

In the amended rules, the premium to be charged on transfer of mining leases of minor minerals will now be 5 times and up to Rs 5 lakh in place of 10 times the dead rent/license fee. For this, quarterly online returns will have to be filed instead of monthly.

The maximum limit of 4 hectares for issuing minor mineral mining leases in khatedari land will also be removed so that scientific and safe mining can be promoted.

From the point of view of ease, registration of mines can be done without environmental permission, but mining will start only after obtaining environmental permission.

Gehlot has approved the draft notification of amendment for the implementation of the budget announcement for the year 2022-23.

The chief minister has also approved another proposal to give exemption on lease deeds of residential units/flats of multi-storey buildings constructed by government bodies in urban areas.

With this approval, citizens will now have to pay 4 per cent stamp duty instead of 6 per cent on the lease deed of residential units/flats up to Rs 50 lakh in multi-storey buildings constructed by the housing board, state undertakings and urban bodies.

Along with this, a provision has been made to reduce the stamp duty from 6 per cent to 5 per cent and registration fee from 1 per cent to 0.5 per cent on lease deeds issued for the plots allotted/sold by urban bodies for senior citizens, the release said.

