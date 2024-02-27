Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Generic medicine-focused Zeno Health on Tuesday announced that it has received USD 25 million in funding in a round led by South Korea's STIC Investments.

Existing investor Lightbox was also a significant participant in the round and the funds will be deployed to expand footprint and enhance technological infrastructure, a statement said.

"The company remains steadfast in its mission to reach and serve 1 crore consumers monthly, aspiring to reduce their healthcare expenditure by 50 per cent," its chief executive and co-founder Siddharth Gadia said.

STIC's managing director Derrick (Kihyun) Yun said Zeno Health has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to reshaping the healthcare landscape in India and aligns with its values.

