New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Gensol Engineering on Friday said it has secured an EPC contract worth Rs 967.98 crore for the development of a 245 MW solar PV project at Khavda RE Power Park in Gujarat.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 967.98 crore (inclusive of GST), includes three years of comprehensive operations and maintenance services, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the company has been awarded a contract by a renowned public sector undertaking for the development of a 245 MW solar PV project at Khavda RE Power Park in Gujarat.

Earlier this month, the company secured an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contract worth Rs 1,062.97 crores for a 275 MW solar PV Project – part of the larger 795 MW solar PV Development Package – at the same location.

With these two significant projects, Gensol will now be responsible for the cumulative development of 520 MW of solar PV capacity at the Khavda Solar Park, a site poised to become the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, MD and Chairman, Gensol Engineering, said, "These back-to-back orders at Khavda Solar Park are a testament to Gensol's commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable energy solutions."

Established in 2012, Gensol Engineering Ltd, is a leading player in the renewable energy sector specialising in solar power EPC services, along with electric mobility solutions.

