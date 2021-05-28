New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd on Friday reported more than doubling of its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.34 crore for the March quarter.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, consolidated net profit was Rs 68.59 crore as compared to Rs 72.61 crore in 2019-20.

Total income in the fiscal fell to Rs 653.87 crore from Rs 1,076.51 crore in FY20, it added.

