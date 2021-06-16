New Delhi, June 16 (PTI) India has exported 22 tonnes of Geographical Indications (GI) certified fiber and mineral-rich Jalgaon banana to Dubai, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The GI tag helps growers get the premium price of the product as no other producer can misuse the name to market similar goods.

A geographical indication (GI) tag is used for an agricultural, natural, or a manufactured product (handicraft and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory. Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

Darjeeling tea, Tirupathi laddu, Kangra paintings, Nagpur orange, and Kashmir Pashmina are among the registered GIs in India.

The ministry said that India has exported 1.91 lakh tonne banana worth Rs 619 crore during 2020-21.

"The twenty-two tonnes of GI-certified Jalgaon banana were sourced from progressive farmers of Tandalwadi village, part of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, a banana cluster identified under Agri export policy," it said.

In 2016, Jalgaon Banana got GI certification.

India is the world's leading producer of bananas with a share of around 25 per cent in total output. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh contribute more than 70 per cent of the country's banana production.

