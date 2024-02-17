Balrampur (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men here in a village in Balarampur district, police said on Friday.

Two men were arrested on Friday in connection with the rape, police said.

Also Read | AP TET 2024 Exam: Registration for Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Ends on February 18, Apply Online at aptet.apcfss.in.

Circle officer Brijnandan Rai said that the girl, a native of a village under Kotwali Dehat Police Station, had gone to a market for some work, but did not return for a long time.

Later, her family found that she was accosted by two men, who took her to an isolated place under a railway bridge and raped her.

Also Read | Mizoram Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Establishment of the State of Mizoram.

Police, on the complaint of the mother, booked two men and arrested them.

The accused were identified as Bhuvanesh Nayak, 21, a resident of Hathras district, and Harveer Singh Nayak, 22, a resident of Etah district.

Both hawked wares and were staying in rented rooms in Balrampur, Rai said.

The medical examination of the minor girl is being done, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)