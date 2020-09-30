Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Wednesday welcomed the Directorate General of Foreign Trade's (DGFT) notification permitting amendments to the records in KP certificates based on standard operating procedures.

"The notification is a step towards further enhancing ease of doing business in the sector. This will smoothen the clearance import parcels of rough diamond held due to technical errors at the customs end," GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said in a statement.

Shah added that India imports 1,514.70 lakh karats of rough diamonds for cutting and polishing in the country, and KP is a pre-requisite for each shipment imported.

DGFT issued the notification on Monday.

As per the procedure, KP certificates are received from the KP-issuing authority abroad for clearance of rough diamonds imported from abroad.

As per the notification, in case the KP-issuing authority of such exporting country indicates any change in writing after the issuance of the certificate, DGFT has empowered GJEPC to endorse those changes based on which the clearance of the goods will be permitted by the customs.

The council will also have the authority to endorse the e-mail communication from the KP certificate-issuing authority abroad for cases of re-export authorised by the customs.

Such parcels can be re-exported or returned to the country accompanied by technical certificates to be issued by GJEPC, the statement added.

The GJEPC is the nodal agency for Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) and undertakes all KP certification within the country, as well as assisting the government's representation on international fora on all KP-related matters.

KPCS is an international mechanism mandated by the UN to stop the trade of 'conflict diamonds', which were being used to finance wars against legitimate governments.

The Kimberley Process (KP) is of tripartite nature consisting of member states and regional economic integration organisations that are eligible to trade in rough diamonds as participants and the civil society and Industry as observers.

There are 56 participants representing 82 countries, with the European community counting as a single participant.

The participants include all major rough diamond producing, exporting and trading countries.

