New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Shares of Gland Pharma on Tuesday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company said it has entered into an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to supply up to 252 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

The stock gained 6.95 per cent to close at Rs 2,718.65 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 9.53 per cent to Rs 2,784.45 -- its one-year high.

On NSE, it rose by 4.84 per cent to settle at Rs 2,665.

The company "will be leveraging its manufacturing capabilities for the production of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine," Gland Pharma said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The agreement will see the company utilising its Drug Substance and Drug Product facilities at its sites in Hyderabad.The production is expected to commence from the third quarter of 2021 for estimated delivery starting from the fourth quarter of 2021, it added.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Gland Pharma will first undertake technology transfer of the drug substance to its manufacturing facilities," the filing said.

After successful technology transfer, the company will then undertake manufacturing of drug substance and drug product filling into vials under aseptic conditions, it added.

The company's expertise in manufacturing sterile injectables at a significant scale will support in establishing a stable supply of COVID-19 vaccine, Gland Pharma said.

