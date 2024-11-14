New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, on Thursday said its profit after tax increased 5 per cent to Rs 131 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

The healthcare provider reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 125 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 957 crore in the period under review from Rs 850 crore in the September quarter of last fiscal, Global Health Ltd said in a statement.

"Growth momentum was robust across our network hospitals, as we continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies, enhance clinical capabilities through the on-boarding of senior clinicians, and expand our network by adding more beds," Global Health Group CEO and Director Pankaj Sahni said.

Shares of the company settled 3.44 per cent higher at Rs 1,071.10 apiece on the BSE.

