New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) GMR Infrastructure Limited on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 112.99 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 317.91 crore in the year-ago period, it said in regulatory filing.

Total income during the June quarter stood at Rs 1,641.39 crore as compared with Rs 1,011 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The firm's total expenses rose to Rs 1,751.64 crore. The same stood at Rs 1,217.39 crore in the preceding fiscal.

GMR Infrastructure in its performance highlights said Delhi Airport and Hyderabad Airports exhibited strong recovery of international traffic at 79 per cent and 87 per cent of pre-Covid levels, respectively.

This recovery was seen after the removal of restrictions on scheduled international flights, and various international carriers resumed flights and added capacity to many Indian destinations, it added.

The group operates these two airports.

