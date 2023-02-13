New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) GMR Power And Urban Infra Ltd on Monday reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 360.53 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 558.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, GMR Power And Urban Infra Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read | How To Get Personal Loan Without Security.

The company's consolidated income during October-December period increased to Rs 1,503.56 crore from Rs 1,006.93 crore in the year-ago period.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd carries on its business through various subsidiaries, joint ventures, jointly controlled operations and associates, being special purpose vehicles exclusively formed to build and operate various infrastructure projects.

Also Read | BOI Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 500 PO Vacancies At bankofindia.co.in, Here's How to Apply.

The company carries on its business in single business verticals viz., engineering, procurement and construction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)