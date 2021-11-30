New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Shares of Go Fashion, which owns women's clothing brand Go Colors, on Tuesday listed with a huge premium and settled with over 81 per cent gains against its issue price of Rs 690.

It listed at Rs 1,316, reflecting a steep jump of 90.72 per cent on the BSE. The stock further surged 94.34 per cent to Rs 1,341 during the day. It zoomed 81.53 per cent to close at Rs 1,252.60.

On the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 1,310, jumping 89.85 per cent. The stock rallied 81.20 per cent to close at Rs 1,250.30.

In traded volume terms, 10.39 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and over 1.75 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 6,765.17 crore on the BSE.

The initial public offer of Go Fashion (India) Limited last week received a whopping 135.46 times subscription.

The Rs 1,013.6-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 655-690 per share.

The company is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing of a range of women's bottom-wear products under the brand 'Go Colors'.

Its bottom-wear products, including churidars, leggings, dhotis, harem pants, Patiala, palazzos, culottes, pants, trousers and jeggings are sold across multiple categories like ethnic wear, western wear, fusion wear, athleisure and types of denim.

