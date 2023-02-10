Panaji, Feb 10 (PTI) The famous Goa Carnival will begin on February 18 and will witness float parades on the ground, water and air at the same time, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Friday.

The four-day event will be held in all major areas of the coastal state. For the first time, a helicopter will be a part of the carnival parade, while there will be floats in river Mandovi, he said.

The float of ‘King Momo', a mythological figure, will lead the parade, he said.

