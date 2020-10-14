New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Digital platform services firm GoDaddy on Wednesday announced a partnership with non-profit organisation EduSkills to provide web-related training to around 50,000 in a year across the country.

In addition, the programme aims to train educators across EduSkills partners comprising over 800 partner universities and engineering colleges in India.

"Through our collaboration with EduSkills, we aim to help further digital readiness among the country's youth and hope to create a vast pool of GoDaddy-certified web professionals better positioned to get qualified career placements in the industry," GoDaddy Vice-President and Managing Director Nikhil Arora said in a statement.

A GoDaddy spokesperson said the partnership with EduSkills is for one year as of now and the aim is to train around 50,000 students through GoDaddy Academy.

"We believe that GoDaddy Academy certifications will be an important addition helping to make our students more employable and relevant in the job market," EduSkills Executive Director Shubhajit Jagadev said.

Jagadev added that he is excited to partner with GoDaddy for this initiative and work towards creating a digital skills ecosystem that prepares India's workforce for jobs of the future.

The fees for GoDaddy Academic courses range between Rs 3,600 and Rs 15,000 per student and some modular courses cost Rs 1,200.

Under the partnership, EduSkills partners will buy courses for their students as per their need and demand, the GoDaddy spokesperson said.

