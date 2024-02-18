Mangaluru, Feb 18 (PTI) Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) made a significant seizure when they confiscated 733 gm of gold valued at Rs 45,44,600 hidden in the drainage chamber of a washroom at the airport.

The gold, in paste form, was discovered concealed inside a black-coloured pouch hidden within the drainage chamber of a washroom in the immigration arrival area, a Customs release here said.

Also Read | Sushma Swaraj Birth Anniversary 2024 Date: Interesting Facts About the ‘People’s Minister’ on Her 72nd Birthday.

The identity of the individual responsible for stashing the gold in the washroom remains unknown.

Customs authorities have initiated further investigation into the matter to ascertain the source and intended recipient of the smuggled gold, the release said.

Also Read | ISRO Announces Young Scientist Programme 2024 for School Students at jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/registration; Know How to Apply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)