New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Car services and repair platform GoMechanic on Tuesday said it is lining up Rs 100 crore investment over the next two years to set up around 1,000 two-wheeler service stations.

With two-wheelers comprising over 75 per cent of India's total vehicle sales, this strategic expansion aims to bring affordable and standardised servicing to millions of riders nationwide, the company said in a statement.

GoMechanic, which services cars currently, said its two-wheeler service rollout will be executed in two phases.

The company said it has commenced operations in a few places like Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Thane, and Pune.

It will be followed up by expansion into Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and other cities, it added.

The company plans to service electric two-wheelers as well.

Go Mechanic will focus on creating infrastructure, marketing and manpower with plans to employ around 4,000 people indirectly.

"Two-wheelers are the backbone of Indian mobility, yet servicing remains unorganised. With 2Wheels by GoMechanic, we bring structure, efficiency, and trust to the market," GoMechanic CEO and Co-Founder Himanshu Arora said.

The company's goal is to make bike servicing as seamless as booking a cab -- affordable, reliable, and just a few clicks away, he added.

GoMechanic COO & Co-Founder Muskan Kakkar said, "With our Rs 100 crore investment in two years, we are setting new benchmarks, ensuring that two-wheeler owners receive the same reliability and transparency that car owners have come to expect from us."

