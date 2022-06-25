Itanagar, Jun 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh government has released an amount of Rs 15 crore for procurement of sanitation vehicles and for hiring additional manpower for Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), Town Planning, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kamlung Mossang said on Saturday.

Out of the amount, as many as 30 vehicles including dumper trucks, tractors, JCB loaders and refuse compactors were procured for IMC and PMC, the minister said after flagging off 17 numbers of dumpers for District Urban Development Agencies (DUDAs) of Yachuli, Sangram, Chayangtajo, Kaying, Bordumsa, Kanubari, Halyuliang, Tato, Lemmi, Rupa, Kalaktang, Ruksin, Mechuka, Kharsang, Namsai, Miao and Raga, for effective solid waste management in the newly notified urban centres.

“Order has also been placed for procurement of one truck mounted with sweeping machine for sweeping the main roads under IMC from the allocated fund,” the minister disclosed.

He said another amount of Rs 22 crore was released to the department during the current fiscal for solid waste management for 45 notified towns.

The fund released also included for establishment of material recovery facility (MRF).

The minister added that the annual allocation for sanitation activity under IMC and PMC has been hiked to Rs eight crore.

Mossang added that the state has a total of 47 notified urban centres including IMC and PMC which housed 26.34 per cent of the total population living in 89,571 households.

Of the total 47 notified towns, Itanagar Capital Region falls under Class-I town, five under Class-III and the rest under Class-IV category of towns as per census guidelines. There was no class-II category town in the state.

“In order to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to boost the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM 2.0), launched by the Centre, the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu is determined to keep the towns and cities clean in the state,” he said.

Mossang added that the state and the central governments are focused to make the urban areas of the state more developed by providing basic services and amenities.

“The Centre has launched several programmes under urban sector in a mission mode to improve the living standard of the urban dwellers,” he added.

