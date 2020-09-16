New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The government has allowed union and state ministries and departments to use Aadhaar authentication for delivery of public services with a view to preventing leakage of funds in accordance with new rules, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The newly-notified Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020 "provides that the Central Government may allow Aadhaar authentication by requesting entities in the interest of good governance, preventing leakage of public funds, promoting ease of living of residents and enabling better access to services for them", Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Sanjay Dhotre, said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

This would be for purposes such as usage of digital platforms to ensure good governance, prevention of dissipation of social welfare benefits, and enablement of innovation and the spread of knowledge.

The Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020 has been published in Gazette of India on August 5, 2020, he informed.

