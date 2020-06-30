New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The government on Tuesday directed all internet service providers to block 59 Chinese mobile apps under emergency clause of the IT Act, according to sources.

The order has been issued in two sets -- the first set contains list of 35 apps and the other 24 apps based out of China, the sources said.

"Order to block all 59 Chinese apps to internet service providers have been issued now," a telecom ministry source told PTI.

The list has same set of apps as was announced by the government on Monday. It includes name of TikTok, UC News, UC Browser, Viva Video, Mi Video Call, Bigo Live, Wechat etc.

"The government has issued web link along with IP addresses which will make Internet service providers to easily block the access to Chinese apps," an industry source said.

"The Ministry of Electronics and & Information Technology has issued directions for blocking 24 apps under the emergency clause 69A of the IT Act 2000, in addition to 35 apps for whose blocking instructions have been issued earlier today itself," a DoT order to internet companies said.

