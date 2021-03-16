New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that it has ear-tagged 14.62 crore livestock, including pigs, with a 12 digit unique identification number.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the government is ear-tagging livestock with a 12-digit unique identification number under a central scheme National Animal Disease Control Programme for Foot and Mouth Disease and Brucellosis (NADCP).

The registration of the animals is done by uploading requisite data on the Information Network Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) platform, a central database.

"Till date, 14.62 crore animals have been ear-tagged and registered on INAPH in the country," the minister said, adding that there is, however, no exclusive Pashu Aadhar Yojana.

