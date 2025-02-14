New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The government is focusing on enhancing livestock productivity and disease control, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying S P Singh Baghel said on Friday.

Addressing an event, Baghel highlighted the critical role of the livestock sector in food security, employment generation, and economic growth, according to an official statement.

He emphasized that millions of farmers, especially in rural areas, depend on livestock for milk, meat, eggs, wool, and leather, as well as for manure to enrich crop production.

He highlighted that strengthening the livestock sector, directly contributes to rural prosperity and national economic resilience.

Baghel reaffirmed the government's commitment towards prioritizing animal husbandry within the rural development agenda.

The Department of Animal Husbandry at Centre is working closely with States to enhance livestock productivity, disease control, and the well-being of those engaged in the animal husbandry sector.

He also emphasized the need to promote sustainable practices, improve animal care, and expand employment opportunities for farmers through various schemes and initiatives.

Animal Husbandry and Animal Welfare Awareness Month celebration by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been extended until 13th March 2025 in its inaugural year to maximize outreach and impact. This initiative was started from 14th January 2025.

