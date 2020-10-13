New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The government has invited proposals for installation of charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) on major highways and expressways.

The Department of Heavy Industry has floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) for inviting proposals from government organisations, PSUs (state/ central), state-owned discoms, oil PSUs and other public and private entities to build and operate public EV charging infrastructure.

Also Read | Apple Event LIVE News Updates: iPhone 12 Series to Be Launched Today Globally; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Proposals have been invited from interested entities to build and operate EV charging infrastructure on the Mumbai - Pune, Ahmedabad-Vadodara, Delhi-Agra, Bengaluru-Mysore, Bengaluru-Chennai, Surat - Mumbai, Agra - Lucknow, Eastern Peripheral and Hyderabad-ORR expressways.

Proposals have also been invited for highways including Delhi - Srinagar, Delhi-Kolkata, Agra-Nagpur, Meerut to Gangotri Dham, Mumbai - Delhi, Mumbai-Panaji, Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Bengaluru and Kolkata to Bhubaneswar.

Also Read | World Students’ Day 2020 Date, Theme, History & Significance: Know More About Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas Celebrated on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Birth Anniversary.

Under Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme, the Government of India (GoI) intends to support the development of EV charging infrastructure by extending capital grant to organisations for promoting the use of electric vehicles.

The Centre has approved Phase-II of FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) scheme for three years commencing from April 1, 2019. PTI RSN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)