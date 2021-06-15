New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The government on Tuesday launched a website for giving clearance to trusted products that telecom operators can install in their network under the National Security Directive on telecommunication sector, according to a note issued by the National Security Council Secretariat.

Telecom operators are required to access the website, www.trustedtelecom.gov.in, to indicate the telecom products and the vendor from whom they intend to procure the products.

The access will also be given to the respective vendors named by the telecom operators.

"An assessment is made of the vendors and the sources of the components to determine trusted sources and trusted products which are then intimated to the vendor concerned and the applicant TSPs (telecom service providers) to make their procurements," the note said.

The portal has been developed and implemented by C-DoT, hosted by Railtel and dedicated staff of the NSCS with support of telecom sector representatives.

The National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector (NCDTS) was approved by the cabinet on December 16, 2020, to control installation of telecom gears from non-friendly countries which can pose security threats to the country.

"The concerns regarding inimical activities by various state and non-state actors to compromise telecom networks are shared by several other countries. In order to address these concerns several countries have already taken significant steps, specially with regard to sourcing of telecom products and services," the website read.

The list of the trusted source and product for installation in telecom networks will be decided based on the approval of a committee headed by the deputy national security advisor.

The directive, however, does not envisage mandatory replacement of the existing equipment already inducted in the network of telecom operators and it will also not affect annual maintenance contracts or updates to existing equipment already inducted in the network as on date of effect of the directive.

