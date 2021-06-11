Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) To empower farmers through the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) scheme, the government on Friday said it has released funds for various activities to states.

The funds have been released for activities of farm mechanisation like establishment of custom hiring centres, farm machinery bank, high-tech hubs and distribution of various agricultural machinery, among others to different states, according to a statement by the agriculture ministry.

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare ministry had launched SMAM scheme in 2014-15, in order to increase the reach of farm mechanization to small and marginal farmers and to the regions and difficult areas where farm power availability is low.

During 2021-22, the government released Rs 22.12 crore to Uttar Pradesh as first instalment under SMAM for establishment of 290 custom hiring centres and 290 farm machinery banks at village level.

During 2021-22, in Andhra Pradesh Rs 32.93 crore was released first instalment under SMAM for the establishment of 525 custom hiring centres and 34 high tech hubs, while in Tamil Nadu Rs 21.74 crore was released as first instalment under SMAM for distribution of 269 agricultural machineries and equipment, for the establishment of 115 numbers of custom hiring centres, 10 hi-tech hubs and 100 farm machinery banks at village level, said the statement.

The government released Rs 12.35 crore during 2021-22, to Kerala as first instalment under SMAM for distribution of 4,280 numbers of various machines and equipment to the farmers on subsidy and establishment of 58 farm machinery banks at village level.

During 2021-22, the government released Rs 3.66 crore as first instalment for distribution of 6,045 numbers of various machines and equipment to the farmers on subsidy under SMAM.

In 2021-22, Rs.2.27 crore was released as the first instalment under SMAM for establishment of 18 farm machinery banks at village level.

Nagaland, during 2021-22, was disbursed with Rs 7.57 crore as first instalment under SMAM for distribution of 497 numbers of various machines and equipment to the farmers on subsidy and establishment of 25 farm machinery banks at village level, the statement added.

