New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The government on Friday said it has reviewed development of mini and micro-hydro projects in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Power Secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahai accompanied by Joint Secretary (Hydro) Tanmay Kumar, NHPC CMD A K Singh and PGCIL CMD K Sreekant visited the hilltop district located in the southeastern corner of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

"Secretary (Power) took a review meeting on the development of mini and micro-hydro projects of Changlang district. The meeting was chaired by PhosumKhimhum, MLA, Changlang (South) wherein the (officials of) Arunachal Pradesh State Hydro Power Department briefed about the various issues associated with mini and micro-hydro projects in the district," the statement said.

At the meeting, issues related to erection of transmission lines by PGCIL (Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd) were also discussed at length, and the Secretary has assured all necessary help and support from the ministry, it added.

Hydro power plants having capacity between 2 megawatt (MW) to 25 MW are classified as small hydro, which have further been classified into micro having capacity of 100 kilowatt (kW) or below, and mini with 101 kW-2 MW capacity.

