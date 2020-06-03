Latest News | Govt Seeks Suggestions to Amend MV Rules for DLs, Defective Vehicles Recall

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The government has reinvited suggestions from all stakeholders, including general public on the proposed amendment in the motor vehicle rules regarding driving licence, registration of new vehicles, and recall of the defected ones.

For defective vehicles, the government proposes fines ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore on the basis on number of vehicles and type of vehicles.

The notification in this regard was reissued in order to provide adequate time to stakeholders to examine these in view of the situation arising out of the lockdown.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has reinvited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Rules regarding registration of new vehicles, driving licences, and recall of old vehicles. These notifications were earlier issued on March 18 this year," MoRTH said in a statement.

However, it was felt that the stakeholders needed adequate opportunity to examine the notification again and provide comments and suggestions which in earlier case got affected due to conditions of lockdown, it added.

It said two notifications to this effect have been issued on May 29, 2020, which can be seen at www.morth.gov.in.

One of the draft notifications covers important issues like use of electronic forms and documents like medical certificate, learner's licence, among others.

Besides, it deals with alteration, retro fitment to vehicles and adapted vehicles and insurance in case of altered vehicles.

The other draft notification covers aspects like recall policy of defective vehicles, procedure for recall, Investigation Procedure- time bound manner (6 months), Role of Testing Agencies, among others.

The notification said the Designated Authority may suo moto issue a recall notice to the manufacturer, importer, or retrofitter of a motor vehicle, where he has reasonable grounds to believe that a motor vehicle is a defective motor vehicle.

The recall notice can be issued in case defect exists in a group of vehicles of the same design or manufacture, or items of equipment of the same type and manufacture and which originated at design, manufacturing or assembly stage, and that it has already been supplied or made available to consumers.

The statement said suggestions or comments can be sent to the Joint Secretary (Transport), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, within 60 days from the date of publication of these notifications.

It added that the comments sent earlier are not required to be sent again.

