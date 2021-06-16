New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the government will introduce the Inland Vessel Bill in Parliament to ensure safe transportation and trade through inland waters.

The bill also envisages bringing uniformity in the application of the law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country.

Addressing a press conference, Mandaviya said the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved this decision.

The Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that for running vessels from one state to another, the vessel owners had to take permission from both states, which was causing problems.

Under the leadership of the prime minister, India has operationalised 4,000 km long waterways, Mandaviya added.

The bill aims to promote economical and safe transportation as well as trade through inland waters and bring uniformity in the application of the law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country.

It also seeks to provide for the safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo, and prevention of pollution that may be caused by the use or navigation of inland vessels.

