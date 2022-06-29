New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The heavy industries ministry and the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship on Wednesday signed an agreement to create a collaborative ecosystem for imparting skill development training in the country's capital goods sector.

"The partnership is aimed at facilitating training in several engineering trades through Qualification Packs (QPs) developed by MHI (Ministry of Heavy Industries) related sector skill councils (like automotive, infrastructure, instrumentation and capital goods) under the scheme for enhancement of competitiveness in the capital goods sector phase II," an official statement said.

A new component has been introduced under the scheme to cater to futuristic industrial requirements for promotion of skilling in capital goods sector through creation of Qualification Packs for Level 6 and above.

Under this initiative, the heavy industries ministry shall provide 100 per cent funding support to sector skill councils under its domain for development of new industry-led national skills qualifications framework Level 6 and above Qualification Packs.

It will provide linkage between industry associations and sector skill councils for imparting skilling to more than 70,000 individuals over a period of three years.

Heavy industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey welcomed the partnership, saying heavy manufacturing industry is one of the most important sectors in terms of employment generation, exports, and value addition to the economy.

Any growth in this sector presents huge potential for the economy and is a step towards fulfilling Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

He said this initiative shall produce skilled manpower that will be able to cater to industries in various sectors such as defence, aerospace, power, automotive, capital goods etc.

Minister of skill development and entrepreneurship and education Dharmendra Pradhan said growth of capital goods sector is correlated to the success of make in India programme.

The growth in manufacturing sector will create more demand for a skilled workforce and the agreement will pave the way for creating a more skilled vibrant workforce for the sector, he said.

