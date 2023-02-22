Itanagar, Feb 22 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein Wednesday assured partnership by the state government in facilitating the necessary resources and support to the young entrepreneurs for the development of the state.

He urged all entrepreneurs to get registered with the MSME department of the Centre so that they can avail of more aid from the ministry.

Mein who was speaking after a programme of the Aruachal Pradesh Entrepreneurs Development Programme (APEDP) instructed the officers concerned to guide and facilitate them through ease of doing business.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress made by Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP) in nurturing the startup ventures in the state through implementation of state entrepreneurship development program.

The event was organised by APIIP to felicitate 31 startups which have successfully completed incubation and pre-incubation in the APEDP.

