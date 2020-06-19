New Delhi, June 19 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal has invited ideas from the people to transform India amid the government's push to cut down imports and make the country self-reliant.

"Here is chance to stay connected with Minister @PiyushGoyal and share your ideas. Be a part of this journey to transform India," a tweet by Piyush Goyal Office said.

People are required to submit a Google form for registration.

The form seeks mandatory information such as name, email-id, mobile number, as well as Facebook and Twitter accounts of a person for submitting ideas and suggestions.

While announcing more than Rs 20 lakh crore package, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month had said that the coronavirus crisis had provided India with an opportunity to become self-reliant and emerge as the best in the world.

"We have to move forward based on our own abilities, in our own way, and there is only one way to do it Atamnirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India," Modi had said.

