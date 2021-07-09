New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The initial public offer of GR Infraprojects Limited was subscribed a whopping 102.58 times on Friday, the closing day of the subscription.

The company's IPO received bids for 83,33,04,538 shares against 81,23,594 shares on offer, as per data available with the BSE.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 168.58 times, non-institutional investors 238.04 times and those meant for retail individual investors (RIIs) 12.57 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) was of 1,15,08,704 equity shares and had a price range of Rs 828-837 per share.

GR Infraprojects on Tuesday mobilised a little over Rs 283 crore from anchor investors.

Udaipur-based GR Infraprojects is a leading integrated road engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with experience in the design and construction of various road and highway projects across 15 states in India.

It has recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets, and Equirus Capital were the managers of the offer.

