Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) After efforts and persistent pursuance from the City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has agreed to start granting height NOCs (no objection certificates) for buildings near the proposed Navi Mumbai airport, an official said on Saturday.

The NOCs will be granted for buildings with planned elevation of more than 55.10m AMSL and up to the elevation of 160.10m AMSL based on the obstacle limitation surface (OLS) criteria as per DGCA guidelines, for projects located within 20 km radius of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the official said.

“The citizen-friendly decision will pave way for the smooth development of Navi Mumbai International Airport, complementing the growth of not just the surrounding NMIA area, but the MMR region as a whole,” Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice-chairman and managing director, CIDCO, said.

The decision to give NOC to constructions in this area will help speed up the work of the model project, which will contribute to the development of the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the CIDCO stated in a release.

As per the aviation regulations, obtaining valid height NOC from the AAI is mandatory, prior to grant of any construction approval by the local town planning authorities, in respect of all buildings located within 20 km radius of any airport.

