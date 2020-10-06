New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said there is a great potential for growth in agriculture trade between India and Canada.

The minister said this in his inaugural address at the two-day India-Canada Agri-Tech virtual seminar organised by the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC) in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

Tomar highlighted that the government has taken various reforms in the agriculture sector for establishment of One Nation-One Market, and contract farming with appropriate measures to protect small and marginal farmers. Rs one lakh crore Agri Infra Fund has also been set up.

The government is committed to turning the agricultural sector into an investment opportunity, an official statement said.

Tomar said India, during the last six months of the global pandemic crisis, has made considerable progressive reforms in the farm sector.

Indicating the rapid growth in agri-trade between India and Canada, Tomar said India is the fifth largest importer of Canadian vegetables and raw agricultural materials and the seventh-largest importer of leguminous vegetables, called "Vegetarian Protein".

He said there is great potential for growth in the Indo-Canadian agri-business.

India is an excellent place for the production of healthy food, including nutritious grains, organics, herbals, etc, which are the foundation of Ayurveda's rich traditions and methods of yoga treatment, the statement said.

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Government of Canada, Mary-Claude Bibeau highlighted that "Canada and India have a proud history of strong bilateral trade and collaboration in agriculture, with a vibrant trading relationship in agriculture and agri-food, valued at over USD 1.5 billion", the statement added.

