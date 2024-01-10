Noida, Jan 10 (PTI) A 25-year-old man in Greater Noida allegedly shot himself in the arm on Wednesday in order to implicate a friend in a case of attack, police officials said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am in Kaanth Mandi area under Dadri police station limits, they said.

"The man, identified as Tanuj Nagar, had lent around Rs 15 lakh to Rishabh Gupta two years ago. The repayment of the loan was allegedly getting delayed. Nagar had come to Gupta's house for repayment on his call," a police officer said.

"Nagar was accompanied by another friend who stood outside Gupta's house as the two talked inside. Later, Nagar pulled out a firearm and shot himself in his arm after which he ran out of the house," the officer said.

This, the policeman said, was allegedly done to implicate Gupta in a criminal case.

Nagar was later taken to a hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be out of danger, according to the police.

No case has been registered yet in the case but the police said they are ascertaining facts of the matter and checking documents of the gun before initiating any legal proceedings, they added.

