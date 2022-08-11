Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Diversified engineering company Greaves Cotton on Thursday reported a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 15.94 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 22.48 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated net sales rose more than two-fold to Rs 660.19 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 228.97 crore in Q1FY22, as per the filing.

Segment-wise, revenue from engine business increased to Rs 346.70 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 196.20 crore, while revenue from electric mobility business stood at Rs 281.23 crore as against Rs 14.48 crore over the year-ago period, as per the filing.

The company sold a total of 29,577 vehicles during the June 2022 quarter compared to 2,153 vehicles retailed in the same period last year under its electric mobility business, Greaves Cotton said in a statement.

The company recorded strong year-on-year growth across verticals with new businesses accounting for 56 per cent in the overall top line during the April-June period of FY23, it said.

"The recent investment of Rs 1,171 crore by Abdul Latif Jameel into Greaves Electric Mobility adds significant momentum to expanding our capability, product portfolio and market reach as well as acquiring new technology," said Nagesh Basavanhalli, managing director and group chief executive officer, Greaves Cotton Ltd.

