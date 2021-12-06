New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Greta Electric Scooters, a wholly-owned arm of Raj Electromotives Pvt Ltd, on Monday announced network expansion plans targetting over 50 touchpoints in key tier-II cities in the ongoing financial year.

In the first phase, the company intends to reach cities where self-owned two-wheelers form the backbone of commute rather than public transport. The recent opening of a showroom in Leh, Ladakh, was one step in the direction, Greta Electric Scooters said in a statement.

"For FY22, plans are afoot for presence in key tier-II cities, with over 50 touchpoints," it added.

Greta Electric Scooters founder and Managing Director Raj Mehta said, "Our intention is to reach as many people as possible with our initiatives."

Stating that the focus on dealer expansion is in cities where scooters are one of the main modes of transportation, he said,"We believe we will change how people commute daily. This dealership expansion is a step in that direction for us." HRS hrs

