Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) GSS Infotech limited on Monday said its Board of Directors approved the 100 per cent acquisition of "farm to store" company Polimeraas, with a combination of stock and cash.

Also Read | Apple iPhone SE (2020) Now Available at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart; Check Details Here.

A press release from GSS Infotech said Polimeraas is valued at Rs 250 crore.

Also Read | IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021 Registration Begins, Candidates Can Apply Online at ignou.nta.ac.in.

The merger of Polimeraas Agros with GSS Infotech will be through a scheme transaction subject to the approval of the shareholders, stock exchanges and regulatory authorities, it said.

Speaking about the merger, Bhargav Marepally CEO of GSS Infotech said "GSS has always been focused not just growth but on strategic growth opportunities that take advantage of a changing business environment. B2C e-commerce opportunities leveraging core technology strength has always been an integral part of GSS's inorganic growth strategy to drive growth."

The acquisition is clearly the most logical step to take bearing in mind the explosive growth that GSS is going to see for e commerce especially for online and hyper local fulfillment, he further said.

Polimeraas is a highly valuable brand in procurement, distribution and sale of Agricultural products, fully processed and semi-processed food and other home consumables based out of the city. It operates with 75 stores across two locations Hyderabad and Bangalore with an average footfall of 21,000 per store per month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)