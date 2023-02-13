Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Consulting firm Guidehouse has commenced its operation in the city with the setting up of new office in the city, the company said on Monday.

The company has plans to increase headcount to over 2,000 by end of the year following the unveiling of new unit.

Guidehouse India country head Mahendra Singh Rawat, COO Charles Beard formally inaugurated the facility at the Ramanujan Information Technology Special Economic Zone here, a company statement said.

Guidehouse Chennai would support managed service engagements and specialised technology services in cutting-edge digital modernisation capabilities on critical projects to the clients across the globe, the company said.

"We remain committed to growing our presence across India and cultivating exceptional career opportunities for the local workforce as we expand our capabilities and digital expertise in new areas. Chennai has the perfect combination of professionals and a deep talent base for multiple business and expansion opportunities...," Beard said about the new office.

"With this wealth of talented professionals, Chennai has become a hub for IT and managed services expertise for our business," he said.

With the expansion of new facility in Chennai, the company expects to open office in additional locations across the country over the next 12-18 months, the company said.

