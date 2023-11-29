Ahmedabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday led the 'Vibrant Gujarat Roadshow' in Tokyo, that saw participation of more than 200 business professionals, on the fourth day of his Japan visit, according to an official release.

A high-level delegation led by Patel is in Japan to promote the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, to be held in January next year in Gandhinagar.

At the roadshow, executive vice president Japan External Trade Organisation or JETRO, Kazuya Nakajo, and Director General of JETRO, Takehiko Furukawa, praised Gujarat's remarkable growth, as per the release.

Recognizing the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they highlighted Gujarat's integral role in the global business ecosystem. Furukawa mentioned that the reason for this growth in Gujarat is its "double-engine government", the release said.

Executive Vice President of Suzuki, Kenichi Ayukawa, shared his experience of working in Gujarat. He praised the proactive approach of PM Modi and CM Patel.

He said such an approach helped the company maintain leadership in the heavily competitive automotive industry.

At the event, Additional Chief Secretary in the Industries and Mines Department, SJ Haider, gave a presentation on the strengths and opportunities in Gujarat.

Highlighting the theme of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 as 'Gateway to the Future', he encouraged the Japanese business community to participate in the Summit, to be held between January 10 and 12 next year.

The Ambassador of India to Japan, Sibi George, spoke about how the strong cultural, social and economic ties between Japan and India, especially with Gujarat, is driving strong cooperation between the two regions. He mentioned that continuous efforts are going on to increase the presence of Japanese companies in India.

The Chief Secretary of Government of Gujarat, Raj Kumar, underlined Gujarat's significant role in India's vibrant and resilient economy. Mentioning Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail and Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor, he highlighted various examples of India-Japan cooperation.

Patel, in his address, emphasised on India and Japan's shared values and commitment to humanity.

Further, Patel highlighted Gujarat's focus as a futuristic growth model, driven by visionary initiatives such as "Atmanirbhar Gujarat".

He said that Gujarat is focussing on sectors such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, and semiconductor manufacturing, among others, the release said.

He expressed confidence that Japan's experience coupled with Gujarat's entrepreneurial spirit and Japan's technology coupled with Gujarat's talent will further deepen the existing strong relationships.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of collaboration to realize the vision of a developed India in 2047.

The CM and his delegation are visiting Japan and Singapore between November 26 and December 2, to promote the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

