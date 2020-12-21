Ahmedabad, Dec 21 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Monday signed a pact with Cerestra Managers Pvt Ltd to set up the Gujarat-Special Education Region (G-SER) at the Dholera Special Investment Region.

The G-SER will be developed as an education hub spread over 1,000 acres that can be expanded up to 5,000 acres.

The state government signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based educational infrastructure fund Cerestra Managers Pvt Ltd to set up the G-SER in the Dholera SIR, it said.

Dholera SIR is a greenfield industrial city being developed around 100 km from Ahmedabad along the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

"The G-SER will be developed as an education hub over 1,000 acres of land within Dholera SIR, which can be expanded up to 5,000 acres to develop university district, school district and innovation district," the state government said in a statement.

It added that this will include residential and sports complexes for students. Investment in the G-SER project will accelerate the state's economic growth and create employment opportunities, it said.

"With the advent of this project, many additional facilities will be created which will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to about two-and-a-half lakh people," the statement said.

Cerestra Ventures is involved in the business of investment, construction and management related to education and life sciences.

The company is involved in building quality education hubs, the statement said.

The Dholera industrial city, spread over 920 sq km with necessary infrastructure and eco-system for industries, has arrangements for education, health and other essential services that are being developed as part of the social infrastructure.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Dholera is the first greenfield industrial city to be built to support Industry 4.0.

He said this special education region would give an impetus to the overall development of the region. It will play an important role in fulfilling the objective of establishing Gujarat as a knowledge-driven economy, Rupani added.

