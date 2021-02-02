Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax at Rs 97.25 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 56.29 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company said a BSE filing.

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals consolidated revenue from operations for the third quarter of 2020-21 went up by 18.74 per cent to Rs 2,146.14 crore as against Rs 1,807.37 crore during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 78.05 apiece, down 0.26 per cent on the BSE.

